Ex-Dolphins CB Xavien Howard being sued for sexual misconduct over 'revenge' photos
By Brian Miller
Former Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard is back in the news, and the former star isn't being painted in a good light. According to the Miami Herald, new information has come up in a current legal suit with the currently unemployed NFL player.
An attorney is trying to add another client to a civil case against Howard. The filing claims that Howard, "Sent a boy sexually explicit images and videos of his mother" in what the attorney is calling 'revenge' for not getting an abortion.
Xavien Howard allegedly sent explicit photos to a boy of his mother for 'revenge'
The allegations state that Howard, who was involved with the boy's mother, got her pregnant and, when she refused to get an abortion, he sent the images and videos of the woman to her son. The attorney is trying to allow the boy to sue Howard as part of a current suit for a similar issue with another party.
In the current lawsuit, a woman is suing Howard for sharing sexually explicit videos after their relationship went sour. According to the filings, the boy received the videos from Howard in 2022. The attorney, in the filing, said that when the woman refused the abortion, "Howard went on a warpath against her."
Howard is not on a team's roster. The Dolphins released the former Pro Bowl player in March for salary cap reasons. Howard had hoped to sign with the Houston Texans, his hometown team, but so far, interest has been lukewarm. The current allegations may not help his situation until they are resolved.
As for the Dolphins, Miami had interest in bringing Howard back, but he nixed that idea, saying the door had closed for a potential reunion after he was cut with a post-June 1 designation. Miami ended up signing Kendall Fuller back in March, with him and Jalen Ramsey expected to be a top CB duo in the AFC.