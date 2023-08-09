Falcons vs. Dolphins prediction and odds for NFL preseason Week 1 (Back the underdog)
Here's why you should back the underdog in the Dolphins' preseason opener.
The Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins have a long history of competing in the preseason, and the latest edition will take place in Week 1 of the 2023 preseason.
The two teams have already been competing against each other in joint practices, so there will be some familiarity when the two face each other in official exhibition action on Friday.
Let's take a look at the betting odds for the game and then I'll breakdown my best bet.
Falcons vs. Dolphins odds, spread, and total
Falcons vs. Dolphins prediction and pick
I'm surprised the Dolphins are underdogs in this spot, so I'll gladly take them with the 2.5 points.
It's tough to handicap preseason matchups considering how little we know about how much starters and second stringers will play, but we do have some things to base it off of. One of the reasons why I like the Dolphins is that by all accounts, they've dominated the Falcons in their joint practices.
The other thing we can look at is how coaches have done in the preseason. Some coaches play to win, like John Harbaugh who is 43-12 in the preseason, and some use it solely as an evaluating tool. In Arthur Smith's case, he has gone just 2-4 in the preseason in his tenure as the Falcons head coach.
Meanwhile, Mike McDaniel thrived in the preseason last year, going 2-1.
I'll jump at the chance to back the Dolphins getting 2.5 points on Friday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.