Fans will be thrilled with how the Dolphins 2024 NFL Draft sets up a win-win situation at 21
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are in a great spot heading into Thursday's first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and they almost can't lose.
Sometimes, the NFL Draft throws a curveball, completely messing up the draft plans and draft boards that teams hang on their walls. Many NFL fans have watched Kevin Costner in "Draft Day", and one scene stands out when young rookie GM Jeff Carson watches his board crash in front of him.
When that happens, unprepared teams suffer and scramble. This year, there is no reason for Chris Grier to scramble. The biggest decision is which player to take out of the plethora of choices he will have in front of him.
Miami could and probably should consider trading out of 21 and moving back. The pool at 21 is going to be deep for the Dolphins and dropping back as many as 10 picks may not change that. Miami's biggest area of concern is not to get so focused on one player only. Keep their options open.
The Dolphins need help along the offensive line, and the 2024 NFL Draft will give them more than one option.
Looking at this draft realistically and not through the lens of a mock draft, we can logically ascertain that the following players will be off the board by the time the Dolphins select.
Caleb Williams, J.J. McCarthy, Drake May, Marvin Harrison, Jr., Malik Nabers, Jayden Daniels, Joe Alt, Dallas Turner, Brock Bowers, Rome Odunze, Terrion Arnold, and Olumuyiwa Fashanu. Those players account for 12 of the first 21 draft picks. We can also assume that Quinyon Mitchell, J.C. Latham, Amarius Mims, and Taliese Fuaga will all be off the board as well. That brings the total to 16 selections off the board.
This leaves five draft picks until the Dolphins select at 21. Yes, things happen in the draft, and one of those last four players could slide. There is always a surprise pick in the draft, but if we look at this realistically, with those 16 players off the board, the Dolphins have to wait only for four more players to be selected.
Brian Thomas, Jr., Troy Fautanu, Laiatu Latu, Bryon Murphy, II, Cooper DeJean, Johnny Newton, Graham Barton, Chop Robinson, Tyler Guyton, Jackson Powers-Johnson, Xavier Worthy, Adonai Mitchell, Jordan Morgan, and Nate Wiggins are all still available. They account for, at minimum, the rest of the first round.
Think about this: If the players we listed as being off the board are, in fact, off the board, those players listed as being on the board from pick 17 to pick 31 will be available for the Dolphins either at 21 or later in round one if they trade back.
This is one of the best scenarios for the Dolphins in any recent draft memory. Miami has needs, but they are not pigeonholed into one position specifically, and as a result, Miami can do a lot with their selection at 21.