Fantasy Football league has openings for 2023 but they are going quick
By Brian Miller
Love fantasy football? Need your fix or to find a competitive league? We got you covered. We have openings in two of our four big money leagues but they are filling up quickly.
Our leagues are held on ESPN Fantasy Football and use both PPR and Snake style drafting LIVE.
This is the 6th year for this league style that has an entry fee of $110.00 but pays out as follows
- 1st - 400.00
- 2nd - 300.00
- 3rd - 200.00
- 4th - 110.00
- 5th - 110.00
- 6th - 110.00
An additional 90.00 goes to the winner of the consolation bracket so you are never truly out until you are out! Make the playoffs and at least earn your entry fee back if not more!
The two leagues will draft on August 28th and on August 31st both at 8 PM. Our money is held and paid out through LeagueSafe.com which we have used for the last four years.
To join one of our leagues please Email us at PhinPhanticFantasy@gmail.com and specify which league you wish to join. These are first come first serve.
We currently have 4 openings in the August 28th draft league and 7 openings for the August 31st draft league.
Once I receive your email request, I will send a reply with any answers to questions you may have. I will send you an invite to the league you requested and will need you to accept that within a day or two please. I will then send you a link to the LeagueSafe site that is set up for our leagues.