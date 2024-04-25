Final 2024 NFL Draft experts predictions for the Miami Dolphins are all over the board
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will or should make their roster later on Thursday when they make a pick at 21 overall, some 2024 NFL Draft experts believe they will make a trade. Others think they stay put.
We took a look at what others are thinking the Dolphins will do and later today, just before the draft, we will pool our own in-house contributors and ask them what they think the Dolphins will do on Thursday night when 21 appears on the NFL Draft clock.
NBC Sports - Connor Rogers - Jared Verse - EDGE - Florida State - Verse makes a lot of sense for the Dolphins but there is a growing number of people who believe the standout pass-rush specialist could be off the board before the Dolphins select at 21. If Miami has their heart set on Verse, they may have to consider trading up, if he is gone, it might be the reason they consider trading down.
Others who see Verse to the Dolphins.
- NFL.com - Peter Schrager - Trade with the Lions who take Jared Verse, Dolphins drop back to 29 take Chop Robinson - EDGE - Penn State
- The Sporting News - Vinnie Lyer - Jared Verse
- Mel Kiper - Jared Verse
ProFootballFocus—Trevor Sikkema—Sikkema predicts that the Miami Dolphins will trade out of the 21st pick and move to 27 in a deal with the Arizona Cardinals. He has the Cardinals taking DT Jer'Zhan Newton at 21 and the Dolphins taking Xavier Worthy at 27. This is an intriguing option for the Dolphins and one that Mike McDaniel is likely pestering Chris Grier over.
Daniel Jeremiah's final 2024 NFL Draft mock - Jer'Zhan Newton
SI.com - Albert Breer - Troy Fautanu - OT/OG - Washington
Dane Brugler - The Athletic - Laiatu Latu - EDGE - UCLA
The overall assumption is that the Dolphins like the defensive side of the ball far more than offensive side considering only one media member of this group believes Miami will take an offensive lineman. One other, Sikkema, sees Miami drafing a WR later in round one.