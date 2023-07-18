Final Dolphins pre-camp roster running back predictions
The Miami Dolphins running back group is not eliciting as much excitement as say the wide receivers as many fans wait for news of an outsider. Without that, Miami enters camp exactly as they did last year.
By Brian Miller
The biggest problem for the Miami Dolphins in 2022 was not the production of their running backs but the play calling consistency of Mike McDaniel. As such, no other player in the NFL will benefit in Miami's system if McDaniel can't stick with the run game, especially when it is working.
Jimmy Johnson once referred to Dan Marino as the candy shop. He was more of a run-first type of coach but couldn't get the running game going because he had the best quarterback in the league. McDaniel had one of the most accurate and a pair of WRs who could take the top off a defense. What he needed to do, was rely on the running backs that he brought to Miami in his first season.
Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson, Jr. both had experience with McDaniel and while both of them were banged up at times last year, the Dolphins brought them back for another year at least. Mostert and Wilson will lead the Dolphins running back group this year and making the team is an afterthought.
DeVone Achane is a third-round draft pick and as a result is not going anywhere. Fans are excited to see what Achane will bring to the team this year, even as a rookie. Mike McDaniel appears to be excited about what Achane can do. It should be an interesting camp watching how he performs.
Regardless of what happens with Dalvin Cook, those three runningback are secure in their roster spot but beyond the three of them, Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin are not included in most of the RB chatter.
If Cook does join the Dolphins, we can assume, safely that both Ahmed and Gaskin are both out when they cut to 53 barring injury but right now, the prospect of Cook joining Miami isn't great.
Chances are, the Dolphins will carry only four RBs into the season and that will be between Ahmed and Gaskin who are ironically, good friends. Looking at last year, Gaskin spent most of his season inactive and Ahmed saw more action. On the surface, it would seem that Gaskin's days are numbered in Miami regardless of who else may join the roster.
Predictions
Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, DeVon Achane, and Salvon Ahmed with Gaskin not making the 53. If Cook does indeed join the roster, I would think Gaskin too would be out.