Final Miami Dolphins 2024 NFL Draft predictions from the PhinPhanatic staff
By Brian Miller
The 2024 NFL Draft has finally arrived, and while there may not be a lot of intrigue at the top of the first round, the Miami Dolphins could find themselves in an exciting spot at pick 21.
Before the draft can move to the second round, the Dolphins first have to get through round one. Miami could go in a lot of different directions later tonight, and our contributors and staff have our own opinions on where this draft may end up going for Chris Grier and the Dolphins.
Brian Miller - The Dolphins could trade out, and in reality, they should seriously consider it no matter who is on the board when they are on the clock. While Cooper DeJean would be a great addition to the team, Miami has needs elsewhere and can't afford a luxury pick.
My next player is Troy Fautanu, who I still believe will go to the Steelers at pick 20. In the end, the Dolphins will make the most intelligent move they can and take Graham Barton.
Barton is a versatile and athletic offensive lineman who can play every one of the five positions. If the Dolphins draft Barton tonight, they may have just fixed a big part of their offensive line for the 2024 season and beyond.
Here is how the rest of our staff see the 2024 NFL Draft going for the Miami Dolphins.
Matt Serniak - Dream pick: Troy Fautanu. Actual pick, Jer'Zhan Newton
Scott Salomon - Xavier Worthy after trading out of the 21st spot and dropping down.
Daulton Drew - Graham Barton
Gaston Rubio - Brian Thomas, Jr. if the Dolphins don't trade back
Scott Fisher - Laiatu Laitu
David West - Chop Robinson but West prefers Graham Barton