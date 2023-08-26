Final Miami Dolphins 53 man roster prediction ahead of Tuesday's final cuts
In year's past, the Miami Dolphins roster would already have started to be trimmed but the NFL now has one and only one round of cuts. This is who we believe will make the 53 man roster.
By Brian Miller
For Miami Dolphins fans hoping to hit on the final 53 predictions, a lot comes down to whether or not Jonathan Taylor is traded to the Dolphins and who might leave the team in that trade. The Colts have said that Tuesday is their final day they will entertain trade offers for Taylor and things don't look as though they are progressing much of late.
The Dolphins still have players that will have to make the roster and many that will not. Here is a player by player look of the roster as it stands currently and who we believe will make the 53 to start the 2023 season.
Wide Receivers - We see 5 WRs that are that locks to make the 53.
- Tyreek Hill
- Jaylen Waddle
- Braxton Berrios
- Cedrick Wilson Jr.
- Erik Ezukanma
Running back gets a little different but these four we see as locks to make the roster barring a trade.
- Raheem Mostert
- Alec Ingold
- Jeff Wilson Jr.
- De'Von Achane
Quarterback - 3 QBs will be kept on the 53 and given the issues from last year, that is smart.
- Tua Tagovailoa
- Mike White
- Skylar Thompson
TE - We have only two TEs as sure bets to make the roster
- Durham Smythe
- Eric Saubert
Offensive Line - 7 players are locks to make the 53 and that means only one or two more have a shot
- Terron Armstead
- Robert Hunt
- Austin Jackson
- Isaiah Wynn
- Connor Williams
- Liam Eichenberg
- Kendall Lamm
Specialists - 3 are locks
- Jason Sanders
- Blake Ferguson
- Jake Bailey
CB - The Dolphins secondary is deep but only 5 at this point seem to be locks to make the roster
Eli Apple
- Xavien Howard
- Kader Kohou
- Cam Smith
- Trill Williams
DL - Three players are locks
- Raekwon Davis
- Zach Sieler
- Christian Wilkins
Edge and Linebacker - 7 players are lock to make the roster but one has been rumored to be on the trade block.
- Jerome Baker
- Malik Reed
- Bradley Chubb
- Jaelan Phillips
- Andrew Van Ginkel
- David Long Jr.
- Emmanuel Ogbah - Ogbah has been rumored to be on the trade block
Safety - Three players are lock to make the roster
- Jevon Holland
- Brandon Jones
- DeShon Elliott
It is our guess that the above 42 players are locks to make the roster leaving 11 more spots to be had come Tuesday.
Several players will start the season on either IR or the PuP list and unless they are added to the active roster ahead of Tuesday's deadline, they will not count against the 53.
- Jalen Ramsey
- Dan Feeney
- Nik Needham
The players that should make the final 53
- River Cracraft
- Salvon Ahmed
- Tyler Kroft
- Robert Jones - I have Jones listed here because there is uncertainty if he will be on the 53 or put on the injured list. He is expected to miss about 4 weeks but with three of those coming prior to the season, my guess is he stays on the roster and is inactive in week one and maybe week 2.
- Duke Riley
- Channing Tindall
- Noah Igbinoghene
- Elijah Campbell
- Elijah Higgins
This takes our roster predictions to 51 players with 2 spots to go. Here are the players we see competing for that final roster spot and our prediction on who gets it.
Robbie Chosen - I don't see Chosen making the 53 man roster. Miami seems to get more out of Cracraft and the Dolphins WRs are taking up enough spots to make Chosen the odd man out.
Justin Bethel - Despite a need for depth, I think Bethel ends up on the practice squad.
Da'Shawn Hand - There is reason to like Hand but I don't see the roster in his favor.
Cameron Goode - Hard to believe Miami will give up on him after two years but I do see him heading to the practice squad.
Aubrey Miller II -So much to like about Miller's potential but not enough to keep him on the 53 if he clears waivers, he will be on the PS.
Jaylen Twyman - In the hunt but not quite ready to take a spot.
Our final two roster spots that we are predicting will go to these two but it will be very close.
- Brandon Pili - The Dolphins need one more able body along the defensive line but if Emmanuel Ogbah does in fact remain on the roster, the Dolphins have been using him inside as a DT. Something to keep an eye on.
- Geron Christian - It isn't a perfect situation for the Dolphins but with Dan Feeney likely on the PuP list, the Dolphins are very thin with depth at offensive line and they can't go into the season with only 7 players.
With our roster set, here are the players that we think could make the roster when our predictions fall short of 100%.
In addition to the players mentioned above that are on the bubble, these players still have a chance to make the roster.
- Verone McKinley III - The Dolphins are a little thin at safety with only three but Trill Williams has been playing as a safety and I think that he takes McKinley's spot.
- Lester Cotton
- Chris Brooks - Despite looking good in pre-season, the RB room is full and Brooks is fighting an uphill battle to get on the roster. If not claimed, Brooks will be on the PS.
- Jamal Perry
We see these players as having little chance of making the final 53 this year.
- Ethan Bonner
- Parry Nickerson
- Bryce Thompson
- Keion Crossen - Releasing Crossen will save $3 million in cap space with no dead money.
- Randy Charlton
- Josiah Bronson
- Jamal Woods
- Mitchell Agude
- A.J. Johnson
- Garrett Nelson
- Alama Uluave
- James Blackman
- Myles Gaskin - He has done all that has been asked and has looked good in pre-season but his future in the NFL sadly, is elsewhere.
- Keidron Smith
- Ryan Hayes
- Cedric Ogbuehi
- Kion Smith
- James Tunstall
- Tanner Conner - Conner recently was cleared to practice and that is too late to challenge for a TE role with the team unless Miami simply doesn't see anything in Kroft or Higgins.
- Julian Hill
- Chris Coleman
- Keke Coutee
- Daewood Davis
- Braylon Sanders