First Dolphins primetime game of the year revealed with AFC East flavor
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are getting the Buffalo Bills early in the season at home. The bad news is the game will not be played under Mr. Sunshine. Week 2 of the season will pit the Miami Dolphins against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium in the season's first Thursday night game on Amazon. The Bills will return to Miami for the first time since the Mr. Sunshine meltdown that exhausted Josh Allen under the South Florida heat.
There are still questions. Will this be the Dolphins home-opener of the 2024 season? Fans better hope so. Two home games to kick off the season would not be good for the Dolphins, who will play nine games on the road.
The early game between Miami and the Bills also means the Dolphins will travel to Orchard Park later in the year. The NFL isn't going to pass on the opportunity for the Dolphins and Bills to square off late in December. That means a cold weather trip for the Dolphins is likely.
The Dolphins and Bills will face off in a Week 2 TNF battle
Miami gets an early season primetime game. Last year they did not perform well on the national stage but this year, beating good teams no matter when or where they play them will be paramount to posting a memorable season.
With one game now known, the Dolphins will have to wait for the rest of the schedule to be released on May 15. There are still 16 games and a bye week to be released for fans to check out and start making plans for.
Getting the Bills in early September is good for Miami, and while Buffalo fans may celebrate the lack of sunshine, it still gets pretty hot in Miami that time of year. Tua Tagovailoa vs. Allen in Week 2? Yeah, sign us up.