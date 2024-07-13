First-year Dolphins players who may not play a single snap in 2024
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins had seven draft picks in April's NFL Draft, but not all of the players are likely to hit the field running and some may not hit the field at all in the 2024 season. Not only that, but in terms of free-agent signings, not everyone is guaranteed to play. The list includes these following players:
Tahj Washington
Tahj Washington was the Dolphins' seventh-round pick, the only one the Dolphins had in 2024. He is considered a solid prospect, but this year will be a tough road to get on the field in the regular season, and injuries to players in front of him may not open the door.
If Washington does get on the field, he is likely to be used sparingly. His best option would be special teams, but for him to get to that point, he needs to impress in training camp, and that could be a problem, considering practice reps might be few and far between.
Washington isn't guaranteed a roster spot on the 53, but Grier tends to hold on to his draft picks and give them time to develop. Since 2019, only a handful of draft picks have not been kept on the final roster, and most have made the practice squad. That is where Washington should end up this year if the final cuts have his name on the list.