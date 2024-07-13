First-year Dolphins players who may not play a single snap in 2024
By Brian Miller
Patrick McMorris
The Dolphins didn't draft Patrick McMorris to start at safety this year, but they do believe he can develop. McMorris has a better chance of making the final 53 than Washington does, but it isn't a guarantee by any stretch. McMorris has to prove a lot, and while he may end up playing a down or two this year, it is going to be situational or injury related. Miami may try to sneak him into games later in the year or when games are already decided, but the real question is whether or not he will be active on Sundays if he is on the final roster.
Lacking experience, McMorris does have one thing going for him, the Dolphins do not have a lot of quality depth at the safety position. There are three veterans that are holding down what will likely be four spots and that could result in an opening for McMorris.
Competition at the position will also come from two cornerbacks that are reportedly being cross-trained to play safety: Nik Needham and Elijah Campbell. While neither will make the team as a pure safety, the fact they can remain on the 53 and provide depth at both corner and safety puts their value much higher than McMorris.