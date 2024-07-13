First-year Dolphins players who may not play a single snap in 2024
By Brian Miller
Patrick Paul
It would be almost shocking if Patrick Paul didn't play in 2024, so in this scenario, the question is will he actually start a game for Miami this year? Paul was drafted in Round 2 and Dolphins fans know that means nothing when it relates to contributing on the field. The Dolphins are notorious for wasting second-round picks and talent.
Paul will learn from one of the best this year in Terron Armstead. Armstead will remain the starter for at least a few weeks before he is inevitably injured and has to sit out another couple of weeks. It would be an idea for Paul to be ready to step in and take over for Armstead, but the Dolphins are not expected to rush his development, and if that holds to be true, Kendall Lamm could and maybe should be the next guy up.
Lamm was playing well for the Dolphins in place of Armstead last year and if he takes over again this year for the oft-injured left tackle, there is no reason to put Paul on the field until he is ready. Training camp will get him conditioned, but he should be a "break glass in case of emergency" option to start the season. Of course, he could have a fantastic training camp and prove himself to be a better option than Lamm. If that happens, everyone but Lamm should be thrilled.