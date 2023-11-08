Five former Miami Dolphins players and how they are impacting their new teams
It's easy to fall in love with players and when they leave, it can leave a bitter taste in your mouth. Like these three former Miami Dolphins players.
By Brian Miller
In many cases when a player leaves your favorite team, you root for them. Sometimes you don't when that player lands on a team you simply can not root for. Regardless, you tend to still follow along with their careers after they leave.
Imagine what it might have been like if Dan Marino had opted to go to Minnesota instead of retiring. Sure, it's easy to root for a guy like Marino but when Jason Taylor left and signed with the Jets, that was a big no-no.
Players leave every year and last year the Miami Dolphins saw plenty of players hit the exit regardless of whether it was their choice or the Dolphins.
Mike Gesicki - Patriots
Of all the players Miami lost prior to the 2023 season, none really stand out as much as Mike Gesicki because he was mostly loved by the Dolphins fanbase. Many speculated that Gesicki should have been extended prior to the 2023 season.
The writing was on the wall for Gesicki when Mike McDaniel rarely utilized him during the 2022 season. In McDaniel's system, the tight end must be a better blocker. Gesicki didn't fit and he left in free agency. The problem for Gesicki is no one wanted to pay him.
When the Patriots signed him to a one-year deal, it was believed to be the perfect fit in the perfect offense. So how is he doing halfway through the season?
So far, Gesicki has started five of 9 games and has 26 targets and 19 receptions for a career-low of 160 yards so far. He has one touchdown and is averaging a career-low 8.4 yards per reception.