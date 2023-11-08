Five former Miami Dolphins players and how they are impacting their new teams
It's easy to fall in love with players and when they leave, it can leave a bitter taste in your mouth. Like these three former Miami Dolphins players.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins had too many running backs in the RB room and that didn't leave much room for Myles Gaskin.
Myles Gaskin - Vikings
After Gaskin was released during the final round of training camp cuts, he was signed shortly after by the Vikings. He managed to play one game for the Vikings but wasn't used and did not register any statistics.
Gaskin spent most of his time in Minnesota on the Vikings practice squad before the Rams signed him to their roster on October 17th. The Rams running back room wasn't in good shape with two runners missing time. Gaskin was active for one game on October 29th against the Cowboys but again, didn't register any stats.
Now, Gaskin finds himself on the outside looking in. The Rams waived Gaskin during a flurry of moves that included Brett Rypien being released and Carson Wentz being signed.
For now, Gaskin does not have a team but it is highly unlikely he ends up back with Miami and at this point, finding a team to give him a shot may not be that easy.