Five former Miami Dolphins players and how they are impacting their new teams
It's easy to fall in love with players and when they leave, it can leave a bitter taste in your mouth. Like these three former Miami Dolphins players.
By Brian Miller
Our final look takes us to the QB that was supposed to replace Tua Tagovailoa if he went down and WR Trent Sherfield who helped Miami make the playoffs last season.
Teddy Bridgewater - Detroit
The days of Teddy Two-Gloves being an integral part of an NFL offense are over. He has been relegated to a backup role and it's hard to imagine any team not trying to sign a street FA should Bridgewater become the only healthy QB.
Bridgewater's time in Miami wasn't a good one and so far, he has done nothing for the Detroit Lions. Currently, Bridgewater is backing up Jared Goff and is the only other QB on the roster. He hasn't played so far this year.
Trent Sherfield - Bills
Gritty is a good word to describe Sherfield's time with the Miami Dolphins. A known player to Mike McDaniel, Sherfield's time with the Dolphins came to an end when Miami opted to stay with River Cracraft.
Once Sherfield was left to free agency, the Bills signed him to provide depth at the position. Through 9 games he has 53 yards receiving on 7 receptions averaging just 7.6 yards per reception, the lowest of his career.
Sherfield isn't going to get many looks with the Bills. They have a good WR group and Sherfield is stuck behind them. Still, he is getting playing time and is active on Sundays.