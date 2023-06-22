Five Miami Dolphins players that are on thin ice going into training camp
By dwest
With Training Camp rapidly approaching the Miami Dolphins have a deep and talented roster. When cut day comes the roster will be trimmed down to 53 and many players who have roster bubble status will need to step up. These are 5 players who are fighting to be on the 53.
Myles Gaskin- RB- 5th Season
Gaskin is a player has always put the team first no matter what he does. He is a balanced back who has been through several coaching chances and scheme changes. He was the unsung hero against the Raiders some time ago. Lost in the shuffle he needs to have a big preseason to still be on the roster. Personally he has all the traits you want in a running back but he doesn't seem to get a true chance to shine when given. Gaskin has a good shot to be a difference maker come preseason.
Noah Igbinoghene -CB-4th season
Igbinoghene, the former 1st round pick has struggled to live up to his hype. He has shown flashes of good play only to be overshadowed by weaker play. He stepped up to be a hero against the Steelers but in weeks after was constantly outplayed by opponents wide receivers. Igbinoghene has been working hard this offseason to turn heads for camps but one should wonder if the Miami Dolphins depth is stronger. Igbinoghene has one final chance to prove he should be on the squad and his determination to be a great team player has been noticed but others have be a bigger factor and much more consistent as his play has been less than ideal for his draft status.
Jake Bailey- Punter- 5th Year
Bailey has had a up and down career thus far and the Miami Dolphins brass decided to get a younger player at punter. While last year the spot was filled by veteran Morstead after the season he took his talents to the Jets after no deal was made. Bailey spent most of his career with the Patriots and the Miami Dolphins front office likes what he has to offer, but rookie Turk will make this a tough challenge for the vet. Personally, Bailey will have to be on point for the Miami Dolphins front office to say yes as the punter of the future.
Cedrick Wilson Jr. -WR-6th year
Wilson is no secret when it comes to being on thin ice. When he failed to be a difference maker last year and now the Miami Dolphins are stuck with a contract and dead money if cut. On the off season the front office has tried to do best by finding another place for him in trading him. He has a great skill set and is a great team player but doesn't seem to fit here. Wilson might have to show #1 traits and dominate preseason to give himself a boost. Miami should be able to find a trade partner but his contract is a bit steep. With others stepping up, he will have to shine brightly to remain on the Miami Dolphins roster come cut day.
Verone McKinley III- Safety- 2nd year
Mckinley has some good upside and played a decent part in special teams. He also has stepped up to fill in for Brandon Jones when he went down for the year but the depth is much deeper than last year. While his former teammate Holland has excelled into one the best young free safeties in the league, Verone McKinley III has been an ideal back up. With Jones coming back from ACL recovery and Elliot signed in the offseason the locker room gets much more intense. His versatility has shined more often than most but needs a great preseason to stick. I think the Miami Dolphins brass are looking to see if he will spend more time on the practice squad.
With the preseason rapidly approaching the Miami Dolphins roster is much deeper than most teams we have had in the past.
Which players are you considering to be on thin ice and fighting for a roster spot? Who will step up? Let me know in the comments below!