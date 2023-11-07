Five Miami Dolphins players who deserve extensions before they hit free agency
The Miami Dolphins have played games with their roster and it is about to come back and bite Chris Grier as contracts will be coming due.
By Brian Miller
Whether it comes at the end of the 2023 regular season or in the months between the end of the season and the start of the 2024 league new year, the Miami Dolphins have huge decisions to make with their roster.
Chris Grier has built a contender. How much of a contender remains to be seen but make no mistake, he has a lot more work to do because this team is comprised of players that will soon be hitting the market and it will be interesting if the Dolphins can afford to keep some of them around.
Prior to the start of the 2023 season, Chris Grier made the decision to lock down defensive tackle Zach Sieler. It may prove to be his best move of this year. Sieler hasn't taken a step back and continues to impact games.
The biggest decision the Miami Dolphins will have to make this year is the one regarding Christian Wilkins. That is a discussion for another time because these five players also need new deals and Chris Grier may not be able to afford them. Making it worse, he may have a hard time replacing them.