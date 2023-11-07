Five Miami Dolphins players who deserve extensions before they hit free agency
The Miami Dolphins have played games with their roster and it is about to come back and bite Chris Grier as contracts will be coming due.
By Brian Miller
Robert Hunt may very well be the one Miami Dolphins offensive lineman that no fan wants to see leave for another team.
Hunt is a very reliable and consistent guard and he has played well his entire career thus far. In fact, Hunt has consistently been the best offensive lineman on the roster. Now, the Dolphins are going to need to pay him if they want to retain continuity.
Honestly, I can't wrap my head around the Dolphins' Chris Grier spending big on Hunt. Grier has a tendency to downplay the need for a top offensive line and Hunt represents big money that Grier would likely want to use somewhere else.
Personally, I think that is the wrong message to send to any offensive linemen looking for a new contract down the road but it is Grier and that should be a pause for concern. If the Dolphins want to maintain a solid and still developing line, Hunt should be retained. That will require Grier to step out of his comfort zone and spend some money on the interior.
If Hunt hits the open market, you can expect him to draw a lot of interest and that means if Grier wants him, he will need to get him extended before FA starts or at minimum, during the 3-day tampering window so he can see what his market is.