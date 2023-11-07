Five Miami Dolphins players who deserve extensions before they hit free agency
The Miami Dolphins have played games with their roster and it is about to come back and bite Chris Grier as contracts will be coming due.
By Brian Miller
Connor Williams is in his final year with the Miami Dolphins and of the three impending linemen free agents, he is the least likely to return.
Williams should be retained. He is head and shoulders above the man who will replace him, Liam Eichenberg. Yes, this is what we all need to keep in our heads. Williams wants security which means a multi-year deal. Chris Grier refused to entertain the idea this past off-season and that led to Williams holding out during OTAs and mini-camps.
With Eichenberg stepping in for Williams while he was injured, Grier realizes he doesn't have to retain Williams at a higher cost but instead can run with the much cheaper Eichenber for another year or two.
This falls in line with how Grier thinks, or how we assume he thinks. Eichenberg is cost-effective and the Dolphins may see him as a player still developing and coachable.
We have to remember that Austin Jackson was for all intent and purpose, a bust needing to be replaced yet here we are talking about his turnaround. Could Eichenberg fall into that same situation?
I think Chris Grier believes that he will and for that reason, while I believe Williams should be retained, I'm not sure he will be.