Five Miami Dolphins players who deserve extensions before they hit free agency
The Miami Dolphins have played games with their roster and it is about to come back and bite Chris Grier as contracts will be coming due.
By Brian Miller
It's time for the Miami Dolphins to get Andrew Van Ginkel extended beyond continuing one-year deals.
Andrew Van Ginkel has shown that he fits well within the Vic Fangio defensive scheme and it's time the Dolphins show him how much they appreciate his contributions.
Van Ginkel isn't going to break any contract records next off-season but he deserves a lot more than a one-year deal. AVG gives 110% every game without question and he continues to make plays, collapse the pocket, and is a perfect compliment to Jaelan Phillips.
Will the Dolphins give him a quality contract? That's hard to say because they will be pressed against the cap with a lot of moves needing to be made but AVG should get security. A two or three-year deal that has a specific max point and guarantees.
Some players who are in a contract year are hard to view in terms of contributions to the team in the future. Many times, players play well that season and then take a step back. AVG is the least likely player to do so.
It has been made very clear that AVG wants to stay in Miami and his family does as well. The Dolphins need to make that happen. His versatility and fit on this defense can't be overlooked...and may not be easily replaced.