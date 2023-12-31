Flashback to last season's epic battle between the Dolphins and Ravens
On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens will renew acquaintances for the third consecutive year. The current AFC East leaders have actually prevailed in the last two encounters. However, getting a victory this weekend will be a major challenge against the team with the best record in the NFL (12-3) that is riding a five-game winning streak.
Could we see a game this Sunday similar to last year’s 80-point outburst? Consider what the Ravens were able to do to the Dolphins in that clash at Baltimore. John Harbaugh’s club rolled up 473 total yards, and did not commit a turnover or allow a sack. Quarterback Lamar Jackson ran for 119 yards and a score, threw for 318 yards and three touchdowns, and tight end Mark Andrews (104) and wideout Rashod Bateman (108) each gained 100-plus receiving yards. In fact, Ravens’ speedster Devin Duvernay returned the opening kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown to help give his team a 7-0 lead.
Incredibly, Baltimore still found a way to lose the game by a startling 42-38 score.
Down 35-14, McDaniel’s club outscored their hosts, 28-3, in the fourth quarter. Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa finished the afternoon with a pair of interceptions. More importantly, he would throw for 469 yards and six scores.
In the game’s final 15 minutes, Miami’s offense rolled up 233 total yards. Tagovailoa hit on 13-of-17 throws for 199 yards and four touchdowns. Those scoring strikes went to River Cracraft (2 yards), Tyreek Hill (48 and 60 yards), and Jaylen Waddle (7 yards), that final touchdown coming with 14 seconds to play.
So, what about this Sunday? Tagovailoa will not have Waddle, but Miami’s fifth-ranked running game could present some issues for the Ravens. Baltimore has allowed the fewest points in the NFL and leads the league with 26 takeaways. However, the team is a so-so 12th in the NFL in run defense.
There’s so much on the line here. A win by Miami and they capture the AFC East for the first time since 2008. A Ravens’ victory and they not only wrap up the AFC North but the No. 1 playoff seed in the conference.
Should be fun.