FOCO Releases Limited Time Exclusive Tyreek Hill Bobblehead
Miami Dolphins fans, our friends at FOCO have just released a brand new collection of bobbleheads never seen before by the FOCO team! This Tyreek Hill Dubblz Bobblehead stands at 8” and is both handmade and hand painted.
This collectible is perfect for any diehard and casual fans alike, and makes the perfect addition to any collection, desk, or fan cave.
Unlike other collections by FOCO, however, the new Dubblz collection is a limited time offering that will only be live for 72 hours, so make sure you get you bobblehead by Friday (January 26th, 2024) at 11:00am EST, before you may never be able to get it again!
As you can see, it features Hill holding a bobblehead version of himself.
FOCO takes their time on each individual bobblehead to make sure they are expertly crafted to a fans liking. With officially licensed branding and a passion to create the most intricate/unique bobbleheads on the market, FOCO continues to amaze fan bases with their collectibles.
This Tyreek Hill bobblehead is no different, which stands at 8'' tall at a price point of only $60.
