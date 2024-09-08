Former Dolphins starter could return to NFL after Jordan Love injury
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins opted to stick with Skylar Thompson as their backup, and after releasing Mike White, Tim Boyle joined the practice squad. There was a media and fan push for former Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill to join the team instead of Thompson. Now, he may be heading back to the NFL.
Tannehill has been a free agent after finishing his season with the Tennessee Titans last year. The Titans are going younger with Will Levis. Tannehill told the media that he was looking for the right situation and now, that situation may have presented itself.
On Friday night in Brazil, Jordan Love went down on the final drive, and the Green Bay Packers' quarterback will reportedly miss 3-6 weeks with an MCL sprain.
Former Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill could sign with Packers
According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the Packers have reached out to Tannehill.
Tannehill held out from taking a backup job this year and now he could step into an opening in Green Bay. The Packers extended Love this offseason, and clearly he is the future of the team, but it is too early in the season to lose a quarterback. Love will be back, but Tannehill could lead the team until his return and the Packers could take their time bringing him back.
The Dolphins' former quarterback isn't elite, and there have been plenty of arguments that he was hardly better than average, but he is a capable starter in the right situation, and Green Bay makes a lot of sense.
If Tannehill is concerned about taking a job that will eventually find him sitting on the bench behind Love, he could wait out the rest of this weekend's game before making a decision. If another team loses its quarterback, it might open a better situation.
Tannehill has an open door if he wants to play this season and see actual starting time.