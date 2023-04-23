Former Miami Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill is reportedly on the trade block, could he head back to the AFC East?
Former Miami Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill is reportedly on the trade block with a $36 million cap hit, it isn't surprising.
Miami Dolphins fans are not looking to trade for their former QB and they shouldn't be. Tannehill still has life left in his NFL career but starting for the Titans may not be one of them. A team that does attempt a trade for him should get him relatively cheap aside from the financial aspect of the acquisition.
The Titans seem to be all in on a rebuild. They are expected to draft another QB this year after taking Malik Wills last year. The writing has been on the wall for Tannehill since Wills was drafted. The Titans apparently are not overly impressed with their choice in QB.
It is hard to see where Tannehill might end up if he is trade because teams needy for a QB are either in position to draft one or already have one in place. Still, two AFC East teams could be potential landing spots.
The New York Jets are the first team that comes to mind because they are not in a position to draft another QB, don't currently have a reliable QB, and are still waiting on the Packers to trade them Aaron Rodgers. If that deal falls through, Tannehill would make sense.
In New England, the Patriots have been rumored to be looking at QBs, potentially. Mac Jones has reportedly been shopped and Bailey Zappe may not be ready for a full season of work as a starter. Tannehill could be a one-year caretaker until Zappe has another under his belt.
Another team that may show interest is the 49ers who are riding with Sam Darnold this year until Bock Purdy gets healthy or until Trey Lance, another QB who has recently been rumored to be on the market, can prove he can be the 49ers QB.
Where Tannehill ends up will be interesting but for the Dolphins, there won't be much of an impact unless he ends up back in the AFC East.