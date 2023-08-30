Former Miami Dolphins RB joins the Minnesota Vikings
Miami Dolphins confirm the 53 players that will play during the 2023 season. Many players were released or waived, one of them being Myles Gaskin. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the running back has signed a contract with the Minnesota Vikings.
Myles Gaskin was a 7th-round pick (234th overall) for the Miami Dolphins in the 2019 NFL Draft. During his time at Miami, he played 38 games and started in 17 of them. He led the Dolphins in rushings in 2020 (584 yards) and 2021 (612 yards). During his four years at Miami, Gaskin recorded seven touchdowns and 361 carries for 1,355 yards.
Gaskin had tough competition in the running back position, with a mix of experienced players and two rookies. Achane and Brooks were players that reflected the intentions of coach Mike McDaniel for this season, and even though they are rookies, for the coach, they are a step ahead of Myles.
If we look at the player in the running back position for the Vikings, Gaskin has a clear shot at entering the 53-player list. The players remaining are Alexander Mattison, Kene Nwangwu, and Ty Chandler.
With the stats that Myles Gasking got last season, it is tough for him to be part of the starting line-up because players like Nwangwu and Mattison had more games and the confidence and trust of coach Kevin O'Connell.
Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores is a former head coach of the Miami Dolphins and was part of the team when Gaskin joined the franchise in 2019.