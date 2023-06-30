Former Miami Dolphins WR, DeVante Parker dupes New England into a 3 year extension
By Brian Miller
Former Miami Dolphins WR DeVante Parker is still making good money in the NFL despite his inconsistent play and continued injury issues. This time around, it is the New England Patriots who got duped.
Miami Dolphins fans applauded the contract extension that was announced on Wednesday. Parker will receive upwards of $33 million over the next three seasons which would be his 11th in the NFL should he make it through the contract.
Last season, his first with the Patriots after a trade with Miami landed the former first round pick, he started 11 of 13 games missing four games. His last and only completely season came in 2019 which was also his best statistical season. He posted 1,202 yards and 9 touchdowns that year.
2019 led to a new contract with Miami and two seasons later they traded him to the Patriots in a rare inter-division trade. In 2022, he posted three touchdowns and 539 yards receiving on 31 receptions.
The Patriots, who are thin at WR need him to remain healthy but that is going to be a tough request as Parker struggles to stay on the field. When he is, Parker can be a reliable WR who uses his height and physicality well but the inconsistency is hard to overlook.
Against the Dolphins in 2022, Parker posted one reception for 9 yards. He did not play against the Dolphins later in the year.
Parker's new contract comes with nearly $14 million in guaranteed money and the Patriots will likely have an out in year two or three of the extension.