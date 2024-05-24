Former NFL GM explains why a Tua Tagovailoa extension may not get done
By Brian Miller
Tua Tagovailoa hasn't won a playoff game just yet with the Miami Dolphins. There are a lot of quarterbacks who haven't done the same with other teams. Tagovailoa has also yet to consistently put up top-tier numbers, but that isn't the reason a deal may not get done according to one former general manager.
When I say the name Mike Tannenbaum, your first inclination is to hit the little X at the top of the page. Let's all be realistic here: Tannebaum's history as the man in charge of the Miami Dolphins wasn't something fans clung to as a fond memory. This time around, he is explaining what the holdup might be for a new contract extension between the Dolphins and Tagovailoa.
Most fans don't put much weight into what Tannebaum's opinion is on a player, but he has some experience with contract negotiations and to a small degree, his opinions on this one make a little more sense:
Mike Tannenbaum has worries over the Tua Tagovailoa deal
To Tannenbaum, the issue may come in the form of guarantees within the contract. More specifically how they relate to injury clauses. Tagovailoa isn't going to want guaranteed portions of his contract tied to health clauses, but the Dolphins will want some insurance from him being injured.
There will be two forms of guarantees. Those that come with the contract itself and those that are met when he reaches certain goals or escalators and that is where the ties to an injury could come from. Tannebaum believes the Dolphins are wanting clauses within the contract in case Tua gets hurt.
That makes sense, but Tagovailoa is in a position where he is coming off a 17-game season in 2023 and he will use that leverage to get more money in the form of guarantees. Tannebaum seems to believe that if a deal isn't done this year, that could be the reason why.