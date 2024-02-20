Four big target wide receivers the Dolphins should consider in free agency
By Gaston Rubio
It’s no secret the Miami Dolphins need a big target wide receiver going into the 2024 season. Whether for short-yardage situations or red zone purposes, Miami lacks a big target they can consistently throw to.
In 2023 Miami’s wideouts included Hill, Waddle, Cracraft, Berrios, Wilson Jr., Chosen, and Claypool. Only Claypool, Chosen, Wilson Jr., and Cracraft were above 6 feet tall. Yet between the four of them they only had a total of 73 targets the whole season; 45 of which went to Cedric Wilson Jr.
Miami needs to show they can throw to someone other than Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Miami also has a salary cap issue that will soon require some bargain bin shopping for various positions of need. There are plenty of wide receivers that can be had for this Miami team without breaking the bank.
Here are 4 wide receivers I think the Dolphins should target in free agency to help them in red zone and short yardage situations. These receivers are big targets for Tua Tagovailoa and don’t mind doing the dirty work such as blocking and going down the middle.