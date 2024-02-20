Four big target wide receivers the Dolphins should consider in free agency
By Gaston Rubio
The first wide receiver that comes to mind is Chase Claypool. The former Pittsburgh Steeler and Chicago Bear underwhelmed in his first year with the Dolphins. For this reason, the Dolphins should be able to sign Claypool to a team-friendly deal.
Claypool is 25 years old, standing 6-foot 4-inches, and weighing 238 pounds. Claypool only gives up 2 inches and 7 pounds to Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe. Meaning, Claypool is a big target with big play ability.
In his rookie year in Pittsburgh Claypool had 62 receptions for 873 yards and 9 touchdowns. Claypool has not been able to repeat those numbers since and eventually was traded from Chicago to Miami for a mere 6th-round pick.
This past season Claypool was targeted 19 times. Claypool was on the field for 7 of Miami’s games and finished the season with 8 catches for 77 yards and a touchdown.
The 4-year wide receiver has shown he can make big plays and can be relied upon in the red zone. For Miami, Claypool lined up in the slot 45% of the time. Only Durham Smythe and Braxton Berrios lined up in the slot more times than Claypool.
Claypool has shown that he can come down with the ball. He graded out better than Waddle, Hill, and Mostert in Pro Football Focus’ drop grades. Chase has also shown he's a willing contributor on special teams. At 25 years old he is still worth the investment especially since Miami doesn’t have a lot of draft picks and has a myriad of needs on the roster.
Claypool could use his time in Miami to resurrect his career behind last year’s passing yards leader. Miami could use the services of a reliable target for a bargain. The question remains, would Claypool play for minimum money, and would Miami invest more time and money toward a player who couldn’t really get on the field?