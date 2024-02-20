Four big target wide receivers the Dolphins should consider in free agency
By Gaston Rubio
The next wide receiver I think the Dolphins should acquire or keep in free agency is Cedric Wilson Jr. Wilson is coming off his second year under coach McDaniel and knows the offense well. Unfortunately, in 2023 Wilson could not stay healthy consistently.
Wilson was the second leading player to line up in the slot amongst Miami wide receivers. We’re hoping as fans that coach McDaniel will stop throwing fade routes to his 5’10 receivers and start using his bigger targets on the field.
Since 2020 Wilson has averaged 12 yards per catch. Wilson has a career YAC of 5 yards. Despite using him inconsistently on offense this past season, Wilson still had 3 touchdowns on 25 catches for 333 yards.
Wilson runs a 4.5 40 which makes him perfect for this speed offense. A familiar face for Tua in what is sure to be an offseason of change is a definite way of assuring the franchise quarterback has another target he’s comfortable throwing to.