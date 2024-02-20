Four big target wide receivers the Dolphins should consider in free agency
By Gaston Rubio
Mack Hollins from the Atlanta Falcons is another big target for Tua to throw to next season. Hollins is 6-foot 4-inches tall and weighs 209 pounds. Interestingly enough, Hollins played for the Dolphins under Brian Flores.
In 2023 Hollins was the second most targeted wide receiver despite missing 3 games to an ankle injury. Hollins displayed secure hands by leading all receivers in drop grade from PFF. Hollins finished the season with 18 catches for 251 yards as the Falcons' offense primarily featured their running backs and tight ends.
Although Hollins lined up primarily on the outside, his first two years in the league he showed an ability to line up in the slot. In his last year with the Dolphins, Hollins hauled in 4 touchdowns despite having only 14 catches and 28 targets.
For his career, Hollins averages 13 yards per reception. In 2023 Hollins was third in Atlanta in yards per reception. Adding Hollins would be a welcome addition to a receiving corps that’s missing a large target. Hollins comes in at the same price point as Claypool and Wilson, only he would have to learn the offense.