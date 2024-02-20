Four big target wide receivers the Dolphins should consider in free agency
By Gaston Rubio
The last big target wide receiver I think the Dolphins should consider signing in free agency is Geronimo Allison. Some of you might need to google the name to refresh your memory. One or two highlight tapes of the 6-foot 3-inch wideout from Green Bay and you’ll be glad you googled his name.
Allison’s last full season came in 2019 with the Green Bay Packers. Allison developed a quick chemistry with Aaron Rodgers as he was his second favorite target behind Davante Adams.
Allison finished the season with 37 catches, 306 yards, and 2 touchdowns. Geronimo lined up in the slot 75% of the time that year and showed his play-making abilities throughout the season.
Coming from Matt Lafleur’s offensive system would make for an easy transition into Miami’s offense. Although out of the NFL, Allison has stayed in football through the XFL and most recently signed with the Rough Riders of the CFL.
Signing a player of Geronimo’s caliber would bring in a veteran presence with deep playoff experience as he played in two NFC Championships.
All four of the above-mentioned wide receivers would make significant contributions to Miami’s offense without breaking the bank. Yes, there is a possibility that Troy Franklin from Oregon is available when Miami picks at 55 in the second round. However, the Dolphins have more glaring needs.
Knowing that 3 of these 4 players have played in this system and won’t be a hindrance in the locker room goes a long way. For what it’s worth, my vote is for Geronimo Allison. If Aaron Rodgers trusts him, so do I.