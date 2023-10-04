Four players the Miami Dolphins gave big contract to that they shouldn't have
There is nothing worse in the NFL than giving out a massive contract to a player that doesn't come close to meeting the expectations. For the Miami Dolphins, there are more than just a few.
By Brian Miller
There was a time when Xavien Howard was more than just one of the best Miami Dolphins players. He was one of the best in the NFL.
This past weekend, we got a glimpse of what we can expect from Howard. Matched up with a number two WR instead of the primary offensive weapon. This is what Miami's defense is relying on and maybe that will change when Jaylen Ramsey is healthy but for right now, Howard hasn't looked good in two years.
You can't fault Chris Grier for making Howard one of the top paid CBs in the NFL. Howard deserved it. But then he overpaid and paid more for Byron Jones. That set off Howard and after a "hold-in" at camp, Grier redid his contract and gave him more guaranteed money.
Now, the Dolphins are paying for it and there isn't an easy out.
In 2024, MIami could cut him and eat the $23 million they would lose. They could designate him a post-June 1st release and only eat $7 million. The problem is they are in a position to make this decision at all.
Miami paid a very good CB and then paid him again and he hasn't played near the same level.