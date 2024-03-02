Frank Gore, Jr.'s interest in playing for the Miami Dolphins is not a surprise, drafting him would be
Miami native, Frank Gore, Jr. would love to come back and play for his hometown Dolphins.
Gore, Jr. wants to follow in his father’s footsteps and relive his childhood dream of playing for his hometown Miami Dolphins, but it only makes sense if they can get Gore with a late-round pick or as an undrafted free agent. Running back is not a position of need so they have to choose wisely and maybe invest a seventh-round selection on Gore if he is still on the board.
Frank Gore, Jr. has the potential to be as good as his dad was when he played in the National Football League. The elder Gore finished his stellar, Hall of Fame to-be career with exactly 16,000 yards and is the third leading rusher in the history of the NFL. Gore, Jr. would relish the opportunity to play for the Miami Dolphins, his hometown team.
"“Oh, that would be a blessing, that’s my hometown team. I’ll be ready to put on for my hometown. I didn’t get to do it in college, if I get to do it in the NFL, that would just be a blessing.”"- Frank Gore, Jr., Southern Miss RB
Gore is smaller than his dad was coming out of college, but he has the gene pool and the talent to make an NFL roster or practice squad. Gore, Jr. is 5-7, 199 and lacks the size to be the power back that his dad was, but that is where the comparisons stop. The younger Gore had a great career at USM and rushed for 1,382 and 1,113 yards in his junior and senior seasons.
"“I would say that I have a little bit better lateral movement than him, he is more of a thumper, but other than that, I’d say that we’re pretty similar.”"- Frank Gore, Jr., Southern Miss RB
Don’t count against Gore, Jr. making at least a practice squad next season. If you do bet against him, you are going to lose, but it does not bother him as he has been used to that kind of treatment his entire life.
"“I am not backing down from anything. Nothing is too big for me. No moment is too big for me. I will be there at the end of the day.”"- Frank Gore, Jr., Southern Miss RB
Gore said that whatever people are ready to dish out at him, he can take it as he has the gene pool to overcome adversity,, His father was a midround selection due to a horrendous knee injury that he sustained while at the University of Miami. He went on to have a very prosperous NFL career and is in the top five in total rushing yards for a career.
"“ I mean however people want to take it, I can handle it. They feel like they want to take a shot at me because of my name, I am ready for the challenge. I am from south Florida so competition is what we live by. Nothing is too big for me, I feel like I was built for this moment,:"- Frank Gore, Jr,, Southern Miss RB
NOTES: The Dolphins met with Houston Left tackle Patrick Paul Friday night, in addition to Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson…..A CBS Sports Mock Draft just released from the combine has Miami selecting Powers-Johnson at 21 and former Penn State Edge rusher Alisa Isaac with the 55th pick. The company that runs the combine for the NFL released the fact that 312 players were invited to the combine and 35 percent of them were underclassmen who declared early.