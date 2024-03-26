Full 2024 NFL Mock Draft: QB heavy draft to start but WRs are becoming a hot position
By Daulton Drew
No huge surprises at the top of this 2024 no-trade NFL mock draft with QBs dominating early but WRs will be a hot position as this mock shows.
This is my first mock draft of the 2024 NFL Draft. This draft will have no trades, though I will do a draft with trades in the coming weeks. Obviously, things are bound to change over the next few weeks, but this is where I see the board falling as of now.
1. Chicago Bears - Caleb Williams
The worst-kept secret is how much the Bears wanted Caleb Williams. They never even flirted with the idea of keeping Justin Fields around. They have done a nice job of building a competitive roster, and they are ready to welcome their QB of the future. Williams is a dynamic playmaker and someone who has the potential to be a star in this league. He is not a perfect prospect, but he is the best QB in the class.
2. Washington Commanders - Jayden Daniels
Time to get controversial, I am not a fan of Jayden Daniels' tape. I saw him carve up teams for 2/3 quarters, then disappear late in big games. He was surrounded by elite playmakers on offense (which will not be the case if he is picked at 2 or 3), and did not protect himself nearly enough when running. I would not take him over Drake Maye... but Washington will.
3. New England Patriots - Drake Maye
I will be staying unbiased through these mock drafts, despite my fandom. This is a prime trade-down spot as New England is devoid of talent in many positions. However, since I am not doing trades in this mock, I will say Drake Maye is a solid quarterback. There's a fair bit of Josh Allen in his game from watching the film. He's mobile, hard to bring down, throws with defenders draped on him, and is a bit awkward when he runs like a young Josh Allen. The Patriots need a QB, they also need to make sure they are patient with him and attempt to surround him with talent immediately.