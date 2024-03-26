Full 2024 NFL Mock Draft: QB heavy draft to start but WRs are becoming a hot position
By Daulton Drew
4. Arizona Cardinals - Marvin Harrison Jr.
The Cardinals are another team with plenty of needs. I have them taking an elite WR prospect. I believe he is the most well-rounded receiver in the class. He has the size, speed, athleticism, and route-running ability to be an all-pro receiver. He is not super dynamic after the catch, but he does a great job of finding open space against zone and getting open against man coverage. An elite trait that he uses effectively is his size; he has shown an elite ability to box out defenders and win at the point of attack. He should fit well with Kyler, as the longer the play develops, the more likely he is to end up open. This should be a home run pick.
5. Los Angeles Chargers - Malik Nabers
Yet another elite WR prospect. Nabers has it all, aside from the freakish build of MHJ. He is twitchy and explosive, all with great production. He put up nearly 1,600 yards and 14 touchdowns in his junior season. He would be best played in the slot, or moving around a lot since he struggles against physical press corners. He is dynamic with the ball and can rival MHJ for the best receiver in the class. Many have thought the Chargers may go for a tackle in this spot. After losing their top two receivers this offseason, if Jim Harbaugh wants to keep Herbert and Chargers fans from losing their minds, he will draft Nabers here.