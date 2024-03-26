Full 2024 NFL Mock Draft: QB heavy draft to start but WRs are becoming a hot position
By Daulton Drew
6. New York Giants - Rome Odunze
I have seen rumblings of this being Joe Alt, but I'll go Odunze here. Odunze is coming off of an incredible season with 92 catches for 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns. He rounds out the trio of elite WR prospects in this class. He has a nice frame at 6'3" 215lbs, and uses his frame well to make contested catches or box out defenders. He has great speed for his size, running a 4.45 40 yard dash. He has success at any level on the field, and his body control and hands through contact is part of what makes him an exciting prospect. He gives the Giants a legit WR1 and someone they can rebuild their offense with.
7. Tennessee Titans - Joe Alt
Alt is a 6'8" powerhouse. Though he is not perfect, he is an elite prospect and the best tackle in the class. We have seen in the past that elite tackle prospects have big boom or bust potential. I think Alt has all the intangibles and physicality to be a great player in this league for a long time. His footwork is really solid, and his hand placement is good. He does have to work to avoid being too upright in pass protection, but it's something I didn't see too many issues with on tape. Tennessee is going through the beginnings of a rebuild. If Will Levis is the future, they need to keep him upright.
8. Atlanta Falcons - Dallas Turner
Turner is not Will Anderson Jr. He is not a natural run defender, and that area of his game is severely behind where Anderson was in last year's draft. That does not mean he can't make a huge impact, but fans should temper expectations. Turner is a lengthy, athletic player with an impressive burst and a good first step. His pass rush ability is what will get him on the field early and selected in this draft early. He is still a raw prospect and will improve his repertoire of methods to get into the backfield. Turner ran a blazing 4.46 at the combine and shows every bit of that speed on tape. He will give the Falcons a much-needed threat off the edge on a defense that sorely needs to pressure the QB.
9. Chicago Bears - Jared Verse
This may be a bit high for Verse, but I love pairing him with EDGE Montez Sweat and watching them wreak havoc. I know the temptation to go for a WR may be there, but I don't think any are worth taking this high. Verse is a monster off the edge. 6'4" 254lbs and every bit of it. While not as lengthy as Turner, he has elite quickness and speed and a terrific arsenal of moves to get into the backfield. He has great hands and the flexibility to bend around blocks. I would classify Verse as a more polished product than Dallas Turner, though he is nearly 3 years older. He is not amazing against the run, and at times lost his outside contain by jumping inside, but he is capable of playing all 3 downs.
10. New York Jets - Olu Fashanu
I know the Jets signed Tyron Smith, but I would imagine if the board falls this way, they will take Fashanu or Bowers. I have them taking Fashanu. In fact, I'm surprised they signed Smith with the possibility of getting one of the two best tackles in the class. If he was gone, they could trade down in a tackle-heavy class to get someone they like. Even still, Smith is aging, and I think Fashanu makes sense here. He has great size and athleticism, and he finishes his blocks well.