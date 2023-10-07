Giants vs. Dolphins best anytime touchdown scorer picks (Can Achane dominate again?)
The Miami Dolphins will get their offense back on track and maybe get another blowout win, this time against the New York Giants.
By Josh Yourish
Last week did not go as planned for the Miami Dolphins against the Bills. It ended up being a 48-20 loss to fall to 3-1, but if there is any offense in the NFL that I expect to bounce back, it’s this one.
Mike McDaniel is a problem solver and with all the weapons at his disposal, this could be a very long Sunday for Wink Martindale and his New York Giants defense.
I’ve made three anytime TD bets for this matchup and it’s no surprise that all three are Tua Tagovailoa’s weapons.
Giants vs. Dolphins anytime TD picks
- Braxton Berrios
- De’Von Achane
- Robbie Chosen
Braxton Berrios
I am chasing the touchdown a little bit here. Braxton Berrios scored his first of the season last week, but I’m also following the target share.
Jaylen Waddle has only played three games and Berrios has played all four, but still it is surprising for those two to be tied with 16 targets.
Berrios has become a featured part of this offense and he even has two catches on two targets in the red zone. I think there is enough involvement in those valuable parts of the field to like the value of a bet on Berrios at +600 compared to most of Miami’s skill players who are right around +100 odds.
De’Von Achane
Achane is scoring at an unsustainable rate through his first three NFL games. It’s absurd that he already has six touchdowns, but actually with his involvement in the best offense in football it makes some sense.
Raheem Mostert has scored seven times already. Achane led the team with eight carries last week and he’s already received nine carries and four targets in the red zone. To get him at plus odds feels like something we have to bet.
Robbie Chosen
This is a bet on a blowout. That’s mostly when Chosen has gotten involved in this offense. His only touchdown of the year was thrown by Mike White in Miami’s 70-point outburst against Denver.
He’s still only been targeted twice this year, and one went for a 68-yard touchdown. It’s a longshot, but I can definitely see Miami dominating this game and working in the backups by the start of the fourth quarter.
