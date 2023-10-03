Giants vs. Dolphins prediction, odds, spread, injuries, trends for NFL Week 5
The Dolphins should blow out a struggling Giants team in Week 5.
By Peter Dewey
The Miami Dolphins are looking to get back in the win column in Week 5, and they have a great matchup to do it.
Miami hosts the lowly New York Giants, who are just 1-3 on the season and have struggled to score the ball – ranking dead last in the NFL in points per game.
New York has just 15 combined points in its three losses, a bad sign when you’re set to face the No. 1 offense in the NFL.
The Dolphins did lose to the Buffalo Bills in Week 4, but there is still a lot to love about this team’s attack which ranks No. 1 in yards per play this season.
Can Miami cover an 11-point spread in Week 5 against New York?
Giants vs. Dolphins odds, spread and total for NFL Week 5
Giants vs. Dolphins betting trends
- The Dolphins are 3-1 against the spread this season.
- The Giants are 0-4 against the spread this season.
- The Dolphins are 2-0 ATS as a favorite this season.
- The OVER is 3-1 in the Dolphins’ four games.
- The UNDER is 3-1 in the Giants’ four games.
Giants vs. Dolphins injury reports
New York Giants
- Andrew Thomas – questionable
- Saquon Barkley – questionable
- Daniel Bellinger – questionable
- John Michael Schmitz Jr. – questionable
- Shane Lemieux – questionable
Miami Dolphins
- Terron Armstead – out
- DeShon Elliott – questionable
- Connor Williams – questionable
- Jaelan Phillips – questionable
Giants vs. Dolphins how to watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 8
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- New York Giants Record: 1-3
- Miami Dolphins Record: 3-1
Giants vs. Dolphins key players to watch
New York Giants
The offensive line: The Giants allowed Daniel Jones to get sacked 11 times on Monday Night Football in Week 4, not even giving their quarterback a chance to get rid of the ball on several plays. That can’t happen against Miami if the Giants want any shot at competing.
Miami Dolphins
De’Von Achane: The rookie running back now has back-to-back 100-yard games, and he may eat more and more into Raheem Mostert’s workload. Achane’s speed makes him a threat to score on every touch.
Tua Tagovailoa: Tagovailoa dropped in the odds to win the MVP award after losing to Buffalo, but he has a chance to reclaim the top spot with a big showing against the Giants. New York has allowed the fifth most net yards per pass attempt this season.
Giants vs. Dolphins prediction and pick
This is about as lopsided of a matchup as we’re going to get from an offensive standpoint.
Miami ranks No. 1 in the NFL in points, yards per play and net yards per pass attempt while the Giants rank 32nd, 31st and 32nd in those respective categories.
I’ve never been a Daniel Jones believer, but he has absolutely zero chance behind a bad offensive line and without running back Saquon Barkley. After suffering an injury to his ankle in Week 2, Barkley was given a three-week timetable to return, so there is no guarantee he’s back for this game.
The Dolphins’ offense should be able to throw all over the Giants (allowing the fifth-most net yards per pass attempt this season), and we’ve seen Miami cover in blowout fashion before.
I don’t think the Dolphins pull any punches following an embarrassing division loss. I’ll lay the points in this game.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.