Grading every major Miami Dolphins move during first wave of free agency
The Dolphins' secondary will look a whole lot different in 2024.
Jonnu Smith, TE, Atlanta Falcons
Grade: A-
The Dolphins desperately needed a tight end who can contribute and play in the style of offense that they run, and Smith fits the bill.
He ranks first among all tight ends in Yards After the Catch (YAC) over the last three years, which helps explain why the Dolphins were so keen on giving him in. He's coming off a career-best 50-catch season that saw him go over 500 receiving yards (which is almost more than both seasons he played in New England combined) for the first time in his career, and at 28, still has two or three seasons of his prime left.
Smith won't be asked to carry too much of the offensive load, and is a great third option behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
Kendall Fuller, CB, Washington Commanders
Grade: B
In theory, Fuller and Jalen Ramsey together makes for an above-average secondary. He's a Super Bowl champion and last year finished as PFF's 7th best cornerback.
His coverage and run stop grades are both equally impressive, and it's hard to blame him for a career-worst six touchdowns allowed when you look at how bad the Commanders' defense was as a whole last year. In a secondary with Ramsey, Poyer, and Jevon Holland, there's plenty of reason to believe those numbers won't be as bad.
Aaron Brewer, OC, Tennessee Titans
Grade: C+
Brewer's coming off probably the best year of his career – PFF has him ranked as the 11th best center in football – and at 26, still has plenty of time to continue developing and getting better. But he struggles in pass-protection and has allowed 17 sacks over the last four seasons. The six sacks he allowed last season were the most of any center.
He's terrific in run blocking, but since he's joining a team that finished 15th in rushing attempts last year, it's not like that'll be a huge part of his job. Stepping in for Connor Williams is a tough ask.