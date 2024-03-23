Grading the Dolphins and the rest of the AFC East offseason (so far) in 2024
The National Football League is less than two weeks into its new fiscal year, and once again teams have been busy trimming rosters, adding talent, and evaluating prospects for the upcoming season. Free agency has changed the NFL, with an eye on parity.
Of course, don’t tell that to the Miami Dolphins. The franchise has watched the New England Patriots (2009-19) and the Buffalo Bills (2020-23) combine to capture the last 15 AFC East titles. The Pats walked away with six Super Bowl titles since 2001, and now the Kansas City Chiefs are ruling the roost when it comes to owning Lombardi Trophies.
Under head coach Mike McDaniel, the Dolphins have made back-to-back playoff appearances these past two seasons. Unfortunately for the club, getting there and winning have been two totally different stories. The franchise hasn’t tasted victory in the postseason since 2000. The team knocked off the Indianapolis Colts in overtime. That was so long ago, both were members of the AFC East at the time.
So, what about this year? The Dolphins had to make a lot of moves to get under the $255.4 million salary cap. How has general manager Chris Grier fared this offseason? What about the Bills, Patriots and New York Jets? Time to pass out some grades.