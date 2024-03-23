Grading the Dolphins and the rest of the AFC East offseason (so far) in 2024
Buffalo Bills
Like the Dolphins, the reigning AFC East champions had a lot of work to do to get the NFL’s salary cap by 4:00 pm ET on March 13. General manager Brandon Beane is one of the better executives in the league, however, the team still had to part ways with the quality players while letting others test the free agent market.
Of course, it is worth noting that the Bills have 11 draft choices in next month’s selection process. That’s tied for the most in the league with the Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, and Los Angeles Rams.
The cut list included quality center Mitch Morse, who spent the past five seasons in Orchard Park and was a Pro Bowler in 2022. He wound up joining the Jaguars. Both former Pro Bowler Tre’Davious White, and versatile running back Nyheim Hines were also released. The latter signing with the Browns.
Jordan Poyer was also a cap casualty, and to make matters worse for Sean McDermott’s club was the fact that he joined the division-rival Dolphins. Another key departure was veteran pass-rusher Leonard Floyd, who led Buffalo with 10.5 sacks this past season. He wound up joining the San Francisco 49ers via free agency.
The Bills’ free-agent additions with somewhat minimal. They added wide receivers Curtis Samuel and Mack Hollins from the Commanders and Falcons, respectively. Linebacker Nicholas Morrow should find a place on coordinator Bobby Babich’s defense. All told, the team will be hard-pressed to replace some of the veteran leadership.