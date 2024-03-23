Grading the Dolphins and the rest of the AFC East offseason (so far) in 2024
New England Patriots
Legendary coach Bill Belichick is gone as he and owner Robert Kraft parted ways. Former star linebacker Jerod Mayo takes over as head coach, and New England hopes he can do what DeMeco Ryans did with the Texans in 2023.
The team was busy in free agency and stressed both sides of the ball. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett is back in Foxborough once again. There are new weapons in veteran tight end Austin Hooper, running back Antonio Gibson, and the recent addition of former Vikings’ wideout K.J. Osborn. Re-signing unsung receiver Kendrick Bourne was a big positive. The club gave quality safety Kyle Dugger the infrequently utilized “transition” tag.
The team did its share of housecleaning. Quarterback Mac Jones, a first-round pick in 2021, was dealt to the Jaguars for a sixth-round selection. Veterans J.C. Jackson, Lawrence Guy, Adrian Phillips, and DeVante Parker got their pink slips, and all but Parker (Eagles) remain on the open market. Finally, the team will miss 10-time Pro Bowl special teams star Matthew Slater, who opted for retirement.
The team has a total of eight selections in this year’s draft. A quarterback is certainly on the wish list, but Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. would be hard to pass up. In any case, one of the league’s worst offenses in 2023 needs a lot more help despite adding some nice veteran pieces.