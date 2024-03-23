Grading the Dolphins and the rest of the AFC East offseason (so far) in 2024
New York Jets
It always seems to be something with the franchise, which still owns the longest active playoff drought in the league. The New York Jets’ last postseason appearance came in a 24-19 loss at Pittsburgh in the conference championship game. By the way, the team also hasn’t won a division title since 2022.
Hope sprung eternal last offseason when the team acquired quarterback Aaron Rodgers via trade. Hope sprung a leak when the prolific passer went down with an Achilles injury minutes into 2023. The team actually owned a 4-3 record after seven games but won just three times the rest of the season.
The league’s 31st-ranked offense and 30th-ranked passing attack, as well as head coach Robert Saleh, hopes Rodgers can stay upright this year. It will help that the priority in free agency was the offensive line. The Jets signed tackles Tyron Smith (Cowboys) and Moran Moses (Ravens). The latter played for the team in 2021. Guard John Simpson also comes over from Baltimore. He started 19 games in 2023, including playoffs.
Wideout Mike Williams was cut loose by the Chargers but hopes to revive his career with the Jets. He and Smith have had their problems staying healthy. Losing team sack leader Bryce Huff to the Eagles stings a bit.
Some of these moves are a bit of a gamble for health reasons, but all in all, it has been a very positive offseason for the much-maligned franchise. It will be interesting to see what general manager Joe Douglas does with the 10th overall selection in April.