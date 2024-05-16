How many primetime games do the Miami Dolphins have in 2024?
The Dolphins will be ready to put on a show in primetime
By Brian Miller
The 2023 season wasn't good for the Miami Dolphins in primetime. They will return to the big stage in 2024, hoping for some different results. Last year, Miami beat the Patriots in the Week 2 edition of Sunday Night Football.
They then lost to the Eagles on Monday night and suffered a gut-wrenching, season-changing loss to the Titans. This year, the Dolphins are heading back to the primetime stage, and it won't be any easier. The Dolphins will open the Amazon Prime Thursday night schedule in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium. So, what other primetime games are on the way?
Dolphins Monday Night Football schedule
- Week 4: Dolphins vs. Titans - For the second year in a row, the Dolphins will host the Titans in a primetime game. Dolphins fans are hoping for a much better result than last year.
- Week 10: Dolphins at Rams - The Dolphins will head across the country to take on the Rams in Los Angeles. Will a win be on the way for Miami against a talented Los Angeles side?
Dolphins Sunday Night Football schedule
- Week 17: Dolphins at Browns: It is going to be a bitter cold trip to Cleveland for Miami late in the season.
Dolphins Thursday Night Football schedule
- The Dolphins will host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night in Week 2 of the season. The game will be televised on Amazon Prime and will be the first game of they year on that network.
Dolphins 2024 Holiday schedule
- Week 13: Dolphins at Green Bay - The Dolphins will not play on Christmas Day, and they will not play on Black Friday, but Miami will visit the Packers on Thanksgiving. They will be the primetime game of the day, with the Bears at Lions and Giants at Cowboys playing earlier in the day. Miami is the only AFC team playing on Thanksgiving.