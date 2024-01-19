How much did injuries play into the Miami Dolphins offensive collapse?
By the time the end of the year rolled around, the Miami Dolphins high flying offense was grounded by good teams and bad decisions.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins offensive line couldn't overcome their own problems and time finally caught up.
Butch Barry did an incredible job with the Dolphins offensive line this year. He made Austin Jackson look good enough for Chris Grier to extend during the season. He made Liam Eichenberg adequate as a center.
For all the fallacies over the last several years, the Dolphins offensive line looked more consistent and when it came to running the ball, they actually did very well but it all came crashing down and what made the Dolphins offensive line so bad in the past wasn't something that could be coached out.
All the work that Barry had put in and the reality was, the Dolphins lacked quality depth and consistency and when the season wore on, the inconsistent play and depth succumbed to a lack of discipline.
With Connor Williams gone, the Dolphins had to move Eichenberg to center, then lost Robert Hunt for almost a month. They had to keep Terron Armstead healthy because they had no one ready to step in. At guard, they were left with an undrafted rookie from 2022, Robert Jones.
When they blocked for a run, they were good enough to hold a block for as long as it took the Dolphins' speedy RBs to get through the hole. When it came to pass blocking, they could only consistently give Tua a couple of seconds before the pass rush got to them.
The lack of depth and experience hurt the team down the stretch more than it appeared. Tua needed more time against better defenses that took away his first and second reads and the offensive line couldn't give it to him.