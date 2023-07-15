How the Miami Dolphins became the Dolphins
By Chance Horan
Before the Miami Dolphins ever existed in the AFL, let alone in the NFL, Miami had a brief experience with a professional football team known as the Miami Seahawks. This team was a part of the All-America Football Conference but would only last for a single season in 1946. The Miami Seahawks had a disappointing inaugural season, finishing with a record of 3-11.
After the brief tenure of the Miami Seahawks, Joe Robbie, the owner of the new franchise, recognized the importance of engaging the community and creating a strong connection between the team and its fans. Robbie would host a naming contest to name his franchise, and the contest nearly accumulated twenty thousand votes with names like Mustangs, Sharks, Mariners, and Suns, along with many more, with 622 names being suggested. Owner Joe Robbie ultimately selected the name "Dolphins" as the winner. He explained his decision by stating, "The dolphin is one of the fastest and smartest creatures in the sea."
The selection of the name "Dolphins" for Miami's new football team was met with immediate support from the city. The dolphin symbolized more than just a creature of the sea; it represented the unique relationship that South Florida had with marine life. With the Dolphins having early success within the decade of their conception, it made it even more enticing to have a professional team in Miami.
The Dolphins have never had a name change since landing in Miami and haven't changed much at all, keeping the same colors and never changing the name, with no plans to change it in the future.