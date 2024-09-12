How to listen to Dolphins vs. Bills NFL Week 2 game on the radio
By Brian Miller
There is nothing worse than having to miss or not be able to watch an NFL football game when it is in primetime. This week the Miami Dolphins will host the Buffalo Bills for Thursday Night Football. The Bills are hoping to continue their dominance over the Dolphins, while Miami is hoping to put an end to the Bills' success.
Both teams underwent significant changes this offseason. The Bills lost two of their top wide receivers in Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis and also lost several on defense, including new Dolphins safety Jordan Poyer. Miami also lost players during the offseason.
Gone are Christian Wilkins, Robert Hunt, Andrew Van Ginkel, and Jerome Baker. In Week 1, both teams managed to win, but it wasn't easy to get out of the gate. If you can't watch the game on Thursday night, we've got you covered on how to listen to the action:
Game Details
- 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium
Tua Tagovailoa will play his eighth game against the Bills. He is 1-6 all-time vs. Buffalo. Josh Allen has played against the Dolphins 13 times and won 11 of them.
Local Miami radio
- Miami Dolphins Radio Network
You can listen to the game via the Dolphins Radio Network. Here are the stations to know:
- BIG 105.9 FM (WBGG)
- WIOD 610-AM
- SiriusXM
- Announcers
Jimmy Cefalo is the play-by-play announcer and is joined by analyst Joe Rose.
Spanish commentary
Tune into WTZU-HD2 94.9 FM. Roly Martin, play-by-play, and Eduardo Martell with analysis.
Local radio markets
Miami/Fort Lauderdale
- WINZ - 940 AM
- WBGG - 105.9 FM
- West Palm Beach - WUUB 106.3
- Key West - WAVK 97.7 FM
- Port St. Lucie - WCZR 101.7
Subscription-based programming
Sirius XM: Radio subscription service will allow you to listen to NFL games all season when subscribing to their premium tier package.