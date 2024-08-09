How to listen to Dolphins vs. Falcons NFL preseason game on the radio
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are hosting the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium for each team's first preseason game on Friday night, and while you may not be able to watch the contest, you can listen to it on the radio.
Preseason games are hard to watch if you are out of market because you need to subscribe to NFL Network's NFL+. While there are workarounds like free trials, the best options may be to listen to the games on the radio over the next few weeks. With that said, we've got you covered with radio options in this piece.
Miami Dolphins vs. Atlanta Falcons: When and where
- Friday, Aug. 9 - 7:00 p.m. ET
- Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
Television
The game will televise locally on CBS4 only
- NFL+ provides every preseason game for non-local viewers by subscription
- fubo.TV - By subscription
- WFOR (CBS/4 - Miami)
- WHDT (9 - West Palm Beach)
- WINK (CBS/11 - Fort Myers)
- WFTV (ABC/9 - Orlando)
- KHON (FOX/2 - Honolulu)
Radio options for the Dolphins vs. Falcons
Check the radio station's websites for start times.
Full List: For a full list of radio/television networks across the state of Florida, click here.
Radio announcers
- Kim Bokamper
- Mike Cugno
- Steve Goldstein
The Dolphins are not expected to play several starters on Friday night. This includes their offensive trio of Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle, and Tyreek Hill. Waddle has missed some practice time, but it is reported to be nothing serious. The Dolphins on defense are not likely sitting their players, but several, like Jevon Holland and Jordyn Brooks, will play a limited number of snaps. Calais Campbell will not likely take any snaps, either.
The game will kick off the first of three preseason contests for the Dolphins. They will host the Commanders a week later and wrap the preseason on the road against Tampa Bay.