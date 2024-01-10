How to watch the Miami Dolphins in the NFL Playoffs
A final-week loss to Buffalo prevented the Miami Dolphins from winning the AFC East and hosting a Wild Card game. So now, the Fins are traveling to ice-cold Kansas City.
Miami's last 10 games in sub-40 degree weather all ended in losses.
But, the Chiefs aren't immortal. And with a potential Taylor Swift curse brewing, KC might be as vulnerable as ever. They led the NFL in dropped passes and commit a ton of penalties.
So what we're saying is, there's a chance.
Which is why you don't want to miss out on the playoffs. Make sure you've got the right gear and the right streaming service. If you don't, there's no need to worry. We've got your back.
How To Watch The Miami Dolphins In The NFL Playoffs
For our money - well, for your money - the best bet is probably fuboTV.
fuboTV has all the local channels in the Miami area (ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX). It also has ESPN. So regardless of where the Dolphins are playing, you'll be able to watch them.
That's especially important this week, as the game will air on Peacock, unless you can get it locally.
There are three plans to choose from, which vary in price from $75 to $95.
fuboTV Pro gives you 182 channels and 1,000 hours of Cloud DVR for $75 per month. Up to 10 devices can be watching on your home network, and two devices can stream while you're roaming.
fuboTV Elite keeps the DVR space the same, as well as the device limit, but gives you 247 channels - including more than 100 events in 4K. The price is $85.
fuboTV Premier is 256 channels (plus all the 4K events), the DVR space, the 10 device steaming. The price is $95.
A weeklong free trial is available as well.
Miami Dolphins NFL Playoff History
The Dolphins are 20-22 all-time in the playoffs, with the franchise boasting two Super Bowls. Here's a look at the team's more recent playoff history.
2000 Season:
- Earned a coveted playoff berth.
- The campaign concluded in the Wild Card Round, facing a formidable Indianapolis Colts team.
- Head Coach: Dave Wannstedt.
2001 Season:
- Undertook another playoff campaign.
- Exited the postseason in the Wild Card Round against the Baltimore Ravens.
- Head Coach: Dave Wannstedt.
2008 Season:
- Reemerged in the playoff picture.
- The journey concluded in the Wild Card Round against the Baltimore Ravens.
- Head Coach: Tony Sparano.
2016 Season:
- Successfully navigated back to playoff contention.
- The postseason voyage ended in the Wild Card Round against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
- Head Coach: Adam Gase.
2022 Season:
- Secured a postseason berth.
- A commendable effort concluded in the Wild Card Round against the Buffalo Bills.
- Head Coach: Mike McDaniel.
